Global Cooperation Shaped by the Intelligent Age at WEF 2025

At the World Economic Forum 2025, leaders advocated for renewed global cooperation, underscoring the importance of optimism amid the intelligent age. Discussions focused on pivotal economic shifts and emerging technologies, aiming to foster sustainable growth worldwide.

A significant breakthrough was announced by Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, revealing a new Trade and Economic Participation Agreement with a European bloc. This pact is projected to bring an influx of USD 100 billion in investments and create one million jobs in India, marking a key economic milestone.

The financial landscape saw gold prices surge to historical highs, reflecting strong global market signals. Simultaneously, the Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar, closing at 86.35, backed by robust domestic equities and favorable global economic trends.

