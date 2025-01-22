Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Aerospace & Defence Policy

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a proactive step by launching an Aerospace and Defence Unit policy designed to attract an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. In a recent cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj, this policy, along with others, aims to accelerate the state's development plans.

Key elements of the policy include substantial subsidies and incentives for foreign and domestic investors, focusing on promoting innovation and global collaboration within the aerospace and defense sectors. This is intended to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading hub in the industry, bolstering both economic growth and national security efforts.

Additionally, the policy focuses on fostering artificial intelligence and software development in A&D sectors, with an overall target of securing substantial foreign direct investment and fostering employment opportunities for 1 lakh youth over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)