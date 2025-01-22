Tragedy on the Tracks: Panic Leads to Fatalities in Maharashtra

A tragic accident occurred on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express after sparks and smoke were noticed from the train, triggering panic among passengers. The chaos unfolded near Pachora in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, eyewitnesses and officials reported.

As passengers hurriedly pulled the emergency chain and disembarked onto the tracks, they were tragically run over by the fast approaching Karnataka Express. Reports suggest at least 12 people lost their lives, with several bodies severely mutilated, creating a grim scene at the site.

Railway authorities suspect the sparks and smoke originated from a technical issue, possibly a 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding'. Residents from neighboring villages rushed to assist amid the daunting aftermath, as the Pushpak Express eventually continued its journey after the horrifying incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)