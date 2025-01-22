Left Menu

BofA Predicts Surging Bond Sales in Emerging Markets

Bank of America Global Research anticipates that hard-currency sovereign bond sales from the Emerging Europe, Middle East, and African region will reach $109 billion this year. This will account for a significant portion of bond issuances in emerging markets, with governments in this region making up 65% of the total supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:44 IST
BofA Predicts Surging Bond Sales in Emerging Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bank of America Global Research projects that sovereign bond sales in hard currency from the Emerging Europe, Middle East, and African (EEMEA) region will surge to $109 billion this year. This anticipated increase reflects a major slice of the bond issuance pie in emerging markets.

The report notes that EEMEA governments are expected to comprise roughly 65% of this year's total emerging market sovereign debt supply. Last year, the region's bond sales reached $116 billion. Experts at Barclays have forecasted that bond supplies from this area may hit $75 billion in 2025.

Emerging market countries and firms have already issued bonds exceeding $55 billion this year. BofA pointed out rising risks for Romania's credit rating and concerns over Hungary's policy discipline impacting investor confidence. Globally falling interest rates are likely to boost bond issuance from lower-rated emerging market countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025