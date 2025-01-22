Tragic Railway Incident in Jalgaon: Minister Vaishnaw's Response

In a tragic incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed deep sorrow over the death of 12 passengers who were caught in a train run-over accident.

The unfortunate event occurred when rumors of a fire prompted some passengers to leap from the Pushpak Express, inadvertently landing on the path of the Karnataka Express coming on an adjacent track. The tragic confusion led to the loss of lives.

Responding from Davos, where he is attending the World Economic Forum, Vaishnaw coordinated with the Railway Board Chairman and other officials to ensure prompt and proper medical treatment for those injured. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, as per a statement from the Railway Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)