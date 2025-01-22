Left Menu

Morocco's Grand Stadium Vision for 2030 World Cup

Morocco plans to build a massive 115,000-seater stadium in Benslimane near Casablanca by 2027. As part of its 2030 World Cup co-hosting efforts with Spain and Portugal, the country will also upgrade stadiums in Rabat and Tangier, and improve infrastructure, including hotels and transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:17 IST
Morocco's Grand Stadium Vision for 2030 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco is ambitiously aiming to complete the construction of a colossal 115,000-seater stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, by 2027. This project aligns with its preparations to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, as revealed by the chairman of Morocco's World Cup organizing committee.

The stadium, set to be one of the largest globally, is projected to cost 5 billion dirhams ($500 million). Alongside new construction, Morocco plans significant upgrades to its existing stadiums in Rabat and Tangier, to be completed in the coming months, as stated by Fouzi Lekjaa during a meeting with the Moroccan employers federation (CGEM) in Casablanca.

Beyond the construction of sports venues, Morocco is investing in infrastructure improvements, including enhancing hotel capacities, extending its highspeed train network to Marrakech, and expanding airport facilities in major cities such as Casablanca, Tangier, Rabat, and Fez, all integral to hosting the global football event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025