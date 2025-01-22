Morocco's Grand Stadium Vision for 2030 World Cup

Morocco is ambitiously aiming to complete the construction of a colossal 115,000-seater stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, by 2027. This project aligns with its preparations to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, as revealed by the chairman of Morocco's World Cup organizing committee.

The stadium, set to be one of the largest globally, is projected to cost 5 billion dirhams ($500 million). Alongside new construction, Morocco plans significant upgrades to its existing stadiums in Rabat and Tangier, to be completed in the coming months, as stated by Fouzi Lekjaa during a meeting with the Moroccan employers federation (CGEM) in Casablanca.

Beyond the construction of sports venues, Morocco is investing in infrastructure improvements, including enhancing hotel capacities, extending its highspeed train network to Marrakech, and expanding airport facilities in major cities such as Casablanca, Tangier, Rabat, and Fez, all integral to hosting the global football event.

