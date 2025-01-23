Mindspace REIT Joins Elite Sustainability Ranks in 2024 DJSI

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has achieved a significant milestone by being ranked among the top 10% of real estate investment trusts in the prestigious 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Scoring 70 out of 100, Mindspace REIT's strong performance underscores its commitment to excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

The REIT's perfect score in the Transparency and Reporting Indicator underlines its dedication to maintaining high standards of governance. This accomplishment reinforces their commitment to transparency, accountability, and fostering trust with investors and stakeholders through consistent reporting.

Mindspace REIT is setting new benchmarks in sustainability by emphasizing renewable energy, comprehensive Scope 3 emissions reporting, and proactive social strategies like diversity and inclusion. The REIT is focused on sustainable growth and innovation to provide lasting value to investors while promoting responsible leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)