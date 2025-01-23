Left Menu

Paras Defence to Launch India's First Optics Park in Maharashtra

Paras Defence plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore in India's first optics park in Maharashtra, with an initial agreement signed at the World Economic Forum. The project aims to create a technology hub and generate 2,000 jobs, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative for technological independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:35 IST
Paras Defence to Launch India's First Optics Park in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Paras Defence has announced an ambitious Rs 12,000 crore investment to establish India's inaugural optics park in Maharashtra. The project, unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos, aims to enhance technology capabilities in various sectors.

The company stated that this venture underscores its support for the 'Make in India' initiative, promising significant strides towards technological self-reliance. The optics park, expected to be operational from 2028 to 2035, is projected to generate over 2,000 job opportunities.

In collaboration with the Maharashtra government, which has pledged logistical support, the project seeks to reinforce India's status as a global innovation leader across several industries, including defense and space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025