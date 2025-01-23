Left Menu

NCLAT Grants Meta a Partial Reprieve from CCI's Data-Sharing Ban

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has temporarily lifted the five-year ban set by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on data-sharing between WhatsApp and Meta for ads. This provides relief to Meta, which had faced a Rs 213.14 crore fine for anti-competitive practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:33 IST
NCLAT Grants Meta a Partial Reprieve from CCI's Data-Sharing Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has temporarily stayed the five-year ban imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the sharing of data between Meta and its messaging service, WhatsApp, for advertising purposes. This decision comes as a significant relief for the social media giant.

Reacting to the NCLAT's decision, Meta expressed its relief and stated, "While we evaluate our next steps, our priority is to forge a path that continues to support businesses relying on our platform for growth." The tech company emphasized its commitment to maintaining the high-quality user experience expected on WhatsApp.

The CCI had earlier fined Meta Rs 213.14 crore for alleged anti-competitive practices related to a 2021 WhatsApp privacy update. Meta challenged the fine, and the NCLAT serves as the appellate authority in this matter. The competition watchdog's order required Meta to halt data-sharing practices for ads and implement specified behavioral changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025