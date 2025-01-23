Hyderabad Strengthens IT Hub Status with Major Investments by Wipro and AWS

In a significant boost to Hyderabad's standing as a top-tier information technology hub, Wipro has unveiled plans to expand its operations with the establishment of a new IT centre at its Gopanapalli campus located in the Financial District. This development is expected to provide 5,000 job opportunities, both directly and indirectly. The official announcement followed high-level discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, involving Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji.

The commitment to a new IT centre underscores Wipro's faith in Hyderabad's burgeoning status as a prominent global technology destination. The forthcoming Gopanapalli facility is set to boast cutting-edge infrastructure, poised to deliver advanced IT services and spearhead technological innovations. Moreover, in an announcement made on Wednesday at the same global forum, Amazon Web Services (AWS) declared its plan to invest Rs60,000 crores to enhance its data centre infrastructure in the Hyderabad region.

This proposed investment was cemented following a high-stakes meeting attended by Telangana's leadership delegation headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and senior AWS executives. According to Michael Punke, AWS's Vice President of Global Public Policy, the company views Telangana as a pivotal component of its operational strategy within India. These discussions highlight the state government's proactive and supportive stance, which has fostered an ideal climate for data centre development.

The investment is poised to substantially augment AWS's footprint in Telangana, with plans to establish additional data centres in Hyderabad, thereby enhancing the city's stature as India's premier data centre hub, as per Minister D. Sridhar Babu. AWS's deep-rooted partnership with Telangana has been integral to the state's digital growth, with a previously announced $4.4 billion (Rs36,000 crore) investment set by 2030 to bolster cloud infrastructure. Currently, AWS has developed three operational data centre sites in Telangana, with an investment of USD 1 billion (approximately Rs8,000 crores).

To facilitate this new wave of expansion, AWS has requested additional land, a petition swiftly granted by the Telangana government. Praising the investment, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated, "We are thrilled by the surge in trust from global giants like Amazon, making unprecedented investments in our state. The fruits of our last year's arduous efforts are now visible. This reflects the TelanganaRising vision in action." Minister Sridhar Babu added, "With this agreement, Hyderabad is poised to be acknowledged as the Data Centres hub of India, cementing its leadership in this domain." (ANI)

