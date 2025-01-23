Tragedy on Rails: Probe Begins Into Jalgaon Train Incident

An investigation has been launched by the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police into the tragic event that unfolded in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. On Wednesday evening, 13 passengers from the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express tragically lost their lives after being run over by the Karnataka Express.

Officials have reported that the passengers alighted after a chain-pulling incident prompted by rumors of a fire on the Pushpak Express. Both the RPF and GRP are trying to uncover the source of this misinformation.

Amid inquiries, the Railway Ministry clarified there was no fire, while separate investigations, including a Higher Administrative Grade inquiry, delve into the prevention of future mishaps. Railway officials are vigorously searching for those responsible for causing the alarm among the passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)