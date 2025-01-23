Left Menu

German Patriot Units Boost Poland's Defense Amid Ukraine Crisis

German Patriot air defense units will become fully operational in southeastern Poland to protect a key supplies hub for Ukraine by Monday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced. The deployment follows missile incidents in Poland and aims to secure airspace for six months. Eurofighter jets will join the effort in summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:46 IST
German Patriot air defense systems stationed in southeastern Poland are slated to become fully operational this Monday, according to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. The units aim to fortify the major supply hub that channels humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

Following a stray Ukrainian missile incident in November 2022, Germany began sending Patriot units to Poland in January 2023. The most recent deployment follows a second missile incident in April. The two units will safeguard airspace near the Polish-Ukrainian border for a six-month period.

In addition to the Patriot units, Berlin plans to deploy Eurofighter jets this summer for enhanced air policing. Poland's Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz lauded the efforts, noting that over 90% of Ukrainian aid transits through Jasionka, which is now reinforced by Norway's fighter jets and air defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

