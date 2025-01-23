RIA Advisory Celebrates Third Year as a Great Place to Work® in India

RIA Advisory, renowned for its revenue management solutions, has been honored with the Great Place to Work® Certification for the third year running in India. This achievement reflects the company's steadfast commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture, recognized as the gold standard for workplace excellence.

Founder and CEO Saket Pabby expressed delight in the diverse talents and backgrounds at RIA Advisory, contributing to their remarkable growth and innovative environment. Employees thrive at RIA, driven by a culture of mutual respect, credibility, and fairness.

RIA Advisory consistently receives outstanding employee feedback on respect and organizational pride, underscoring its commitment to empowerment and value. The expansive firm, founded in 2016, specializes in Revenue Management & Billing solutions, boasting a global presence with over 1,000 professionals.

