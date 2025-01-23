Chandigarh Group of Colleges Receives Esteemed Quality Education Award
Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) was awarded the Quality Education Award at the News18 Education Conclave, recognizing its excellence under Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal's leadership. The institution is celebrated for its commitment to innovation and impact on Punjab's educational landscape.
In a highlight at the News18 Education Conclave, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) was honored with the prestigious Quality Education Award by Punjab's Education Minister, S. Harjot Singh Bains. This accolade celebrates the visionary leadership of Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal and his transformative impact on the educational sector.
Under the guidance of Mr. Dhaliwal, CGC has gained a reputation for excellence, offering a world-class educational experience and fostering innovation across a variety of academic disciplines. The institution sets a benchmark for quality, equipping thousands of students with essential industry skills and widening their global opportunities. The CGC management dedicated this honor to the collective efforts of the entire CGC family, acknowledging the relentless pursuit of excellence that drives their mission.
The Education Minister praised CGC's innovative initiatives, highlighting its significant role in improving Punjab's educational environment. He commended the college's commitment to innovation, accessibility, and a holistic approach to student development. The awards, known for honoring influential figures across sectors, gathered luminaries from different fields to recognize outstanding societal contributions.
