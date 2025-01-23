Left Menu

Airlines Set to Resume Flights to Israel Amid Ceasefire

With ceasefire agreements in place, major international airlines are resuming flights to Israel, restoring connectivity to the region. Air India plans to resume flights in March 2025, offering relief to Indians in Israel. Airlines like Air France and Lufthansa are also set to return to Israeli routes soon.

Updated: 23-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:28 IST
Following a tenuous ceasefire agreement in Israel, several international airlines have announced their plans to resume flights to the previously embattled region. Among those resuming operations, Air India confirmed it will recommence flights from March 2, 2025, marking a significant boost in connectivity for those affected by the recent hostilities.

The travel challenges faced by international carriers due to ongoing conflicts, particularly with Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south, are now seeing alleviation. This comes as a sigh of relief to many Indian nationals residing in Israel as Air India's booking system reopened for the route.

In addition to Air India, other prominent airlines are making returns to Israel. Air France, for instance, is set to resume daily flights on its Paris-Tel Aviv route imminently, and British Airways will restart its services in April. The Lufthansa Group announced a phased reintroduction of services starting February, while Ryanair plans a full summer schedule for 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

