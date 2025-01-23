Airlines Set to Resume Flights to Israel Amid Ceasefire

Following a tenuous ceasefire agreement in Israel, several international airlines have announced their plans to resume flights to the previously embattled region. Among those resuming operations, Air India confirmed it will recommence flights from March 2, 2025, marking a significant boost in connectivity for those affected by the recent hostilities.

The travel challenges faced by international carriers due to ongoing conflicts, particularly with Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south, are now seeing alleviation. This comes as a sigh of relief to many Indian nationals residing in Israel as Air India's booking system reopened for the route.

In addition to Air India, other prominent airlines are making returns to Israel. Air France, for instance, is set to resume daily flights on its Paris-Tel Aviv route imminently, and British Airways will restart its services in April. The Lufthansa Group announced a phased reintroduction of services starting February, while Ryanair plans a full summer schedule for 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)