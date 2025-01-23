Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Investment Boom: Rs 6,000 Crore Proposals Flood In

Chhattisgarh has secured Rs 6,000 crore in investment proposals from notable companies in sectors such as plastic, textile, IT, and food processing. This follows the state's concerted efforts to attract investment through the 'Investors Connect Meet', aligning with its new industrial policy emphasizing streamlined processes and incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:33 IST
Chhattisgarh has become a hotspot for investors, with proposals amounting to Rs 6,000 crore emerging from leading firms across industries like plastic, textile, IT, and food processing. The state's initiative coincides with the 'Investors Connect Meet' hosted in Mumbai, drawing attention from both local and international business leaders.

Delegates, including U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey and Consul General of Russia Ivan Y Fetisov, discussed potential collaborations with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. These discussions aimed at fostering industrial growth, generating thousands of employment opportunities, and capitalizing on the state's favorable investment climate.

Chief Minister Sai credited the state's new Industrial Policy 2024-30, targeted at simplifying governance and maximizing incentives, for attracting over Rs 1 lakh crore in potential investments. The policy includes provisions for emerging sectors like artificial intelligence, robotics, and green hydrogen, alongside establishing a new data centre to solidify Nava Raipur as an IT hub.

