UltraTech Cement's Market Surge: A 7% Leap After Profit Report

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd witnessed a substantial jump, climbing nearly 7% following the company's announcement of a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore for the third quarter. This impressive surge highlights investor confidence despite a year-on-year dip in profits.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), UltraTech Cement's stock skyrocketed to close at Rs 11,422.70, marking a 6.81% increase. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares advanced by 6.67% to conclude at Rs 11,406.95. The activity saw significant trading volume on both exchanges.

Despite the reduced profit compared to the same quarter last year, when it stood at Rs 1,774.78 crore, the company recorded a rise in revenue from operations to Rs 17,193.33 crore, compared to Rs 16,739.97 crore previously. This financial report evidently influenced market movements positively.

