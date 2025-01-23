Left Menu

UltraTech Cement's Market Surge: A 7% Leap After Profit Report

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd soared by almost 7% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore for Q3. The stock closed at Rs 11,422.70 on BSE. This rise came despite a year-on-year decline in profit. Revenue, however, increased to Rs 17,193.33 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:15 IST
UltraTech Cement's Market Surge: A 7% Leap After Profit Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd witnessed a substantial jump, climbing nearly 7% following the company's announcement of a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore for the third quarter. This impressive surge highlights investor confidence despite a year-on-year dip in profits.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), UltraTech Cement's stock skyrocketed to close at Rs 11,422.70, marking a 6.81% increase. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares advanced by 6.67% to conclude at Rs 11,406.95. The activity saw significant trading volume on both exchanges.

Despite the reduced profit compared to the same quarter last year, when it stood at Rs 1,774.78 crore, the company recorded a rise in revenue from operations to Rs 17,193.33 crore, compared to Rs 16,739.97 crore previously. This financial report evidently influenced market movements positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025