UltraTech Cement's Market Surge: A 7% Leap After Profit Report
Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd soared by almost 7% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore for Q3. The stock closed at Rs 11,422.70 on BSE. This rise came despite a year-on-year decline in profit. Revenue, however, increased to Rs 17,193.33 crore.
- Country:
- India
Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd witnessed a substantial jump, climbing nearly 7% following the company's announcement of a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore for the third quarter. This impressive surge highlights investor confidence despite a year-on-year dip in profits.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), UltraTech Cement's stock skyrocketed to close at Rs 11,422.70, marking a 6.81% increase. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares advanced by 6.67% to conclude at Rs 11,406.95. The activity saw significant trading volume on both exchanges.
Despite the reduced profit compared to the same quarter last year, when it stood at Rs 1,774.78 crore, the company recorded a rise in revenue from operations to Rs 17,193.33 crore, compared to Rs 16,739.97 crore previously. This financial report evidently influenced market movements positively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sensex drops 236.42 points to 77,962.69 in early trade; Nifty declines 62.45 points to 23,645.45.
BJP-Led Panel Aims for Consensus on 'One Nation, One Election'
NSE Expands Co-location Capacity to Strengthen Global Presence
Germany Debates Over Defense Spending Targets Amid Upcoming Elections
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intense Cold Wave and Dense Fog