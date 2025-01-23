U.S. Labor Market Stays Resilient Amid Rising Jobless Claims

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, signaling a steady labor market amid expectations the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates soon.

Despite low layoffs, fewer job opportunities are available, reflecting cautious hiring by employers. Last Thursday's Labor Department report showed jobless claims reached their highest level in more than three years.

Experts suggest that natural disasters, like the California wildfires, contributed to the increase, as freezing weather continues to affect states across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)