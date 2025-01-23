Left Menu

U.S. Labor Market Stays Resilient Amid Rising Jobless Claims

Jobless claims in the U.S. rose slightly, with 223,000 new applications last week, indicating a stable labor market. Layoffs remain low, but job opportunities are lacking as employers hesitate to hire extra staff. The Federal Reserve likely won't cut interest rates in its upcoming meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:39 IST
U.S. Labor Market Stays Resilient Amid Rising Jobless Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, signaling a steady labor market amid expectations the Federal Reserve won't cut interest rates soon.

Despite low layoffs, fewer job opportunities are available, reflecting cautious hiring by employers. Last Thursday's Labor Department report showed jobless claims reached their highest level in more than three years.

Experts suggest that natural disasters, like the California wildfires, contributed to the increase, as freezing weather continues to affect states across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025