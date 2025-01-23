Trump's Vision for America's Economic Renaissance

US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, offering a clear incentive for businesses: low taxes for those who manufacture in America, and punitive tariffs for those who do not.

Trump highlighted his ambition to turn the United States into a leader in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, alongside plans to implement historic tax cuts. The President underscored his commitment to energy independence and reducing oil prices, proposing that decreased prices could help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Promising a return to common sense in governance, Trump criticized the previous administration and vowed to reverse America's trade deficits. His plans included meeting with world leaders to improve international relations, with a particular focus on restoring US-China relations.

