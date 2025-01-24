Revanth Reddy's Successful Foreign Tour: Telangana's Economic Leap
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned from a successful foreign tour, where his delegation signed 20 MoUs for nearly Rs 1.79 lakh crore investments at the World Economic Forum summit. These deals are expected to create 50,000 jobs in data centres and storage facilities within the state.
24-01-2025
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has returned to a hero's welcome after completing a whirlwind two-nation foreign tour aimed at boosting economic prospects for the state.
During the visit, Reddy and his delegation signed 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to attract investments worth nearly Rs 1.79 lakh crore.
The deals, confirmed at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, are set to generate around 50,000 jobs and primarily focus on establishing data centres and pumped storage facilities in Telangana.
