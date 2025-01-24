Left Menu

Southeast Asian Cities Among World's Most Polluted: A Growing Crisis

Several Southeast Asian cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh, and Bangkok, ranked among the world's most polluted. Air pollution results from crop burning, industry, and traffic. In response, governments offer free transport and consider homeworking to reduce emissions, while seeking long-term solutions like carbon tax and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:51 IST
Southeast Asian Cities Among World's Most Polluted: A Growing Crisis
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a troubling development, Southeast Asian cities have emerged as some of the world's most polluted locations, with Ho Chi Minh City ranked as the second-most polluted on Friday, according to IQAir. Southeast Asian capitals like Phnom Penh and Bangkok also featured prominently in the list, occupying the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

In Bangkok, the pollution was visibly discernible as a thick smog draped over the city's skyline. Many workers, particularly those who work outdoors, felt the sting of the deteriorating air quality. Supot Sitthisiri, a 55-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, lamented the constant nasal congestion caused by the smog, illustrating the health impacts faced by residents.

Authorities across the region are taking measures to counter the pollution. In Thailand, free public transportation has been offered and more than 300 schools were temporarily closed. Meanwhile, Vietnam's authorities recommend masks and eye protection, and Southeast Asian governments are considering long-term solutions such as carbon taxes and electric vehicles to tackle the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025