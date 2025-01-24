Southeast Asian Cities Among World's Most Polluted: A Growing Crisis

In a troubling development, Southeast Asian cities have emerged as some of the world's most polluted locations, with Ho Chi Minh City ranked as the second-most polluted on Friday, according to IQAir. Southeast Asian capitals like Phnom Penh and Bangkok also featured prominently in the list, occupying the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

In Bangkok, the pollution was visibly discernible as a thick smog draped over the city's skyline. Many workers, particularly those who work outdoors, felt the sting of the deteriorating air quality. Supot Sitthisiri, a 55-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, lamented the constant nasal congestion caused by the smog, illustrating the health impacts faced by residents.

Authorities across the region are taking measures to counter the pollution. In Thailand, free public transportation has been offered and more than 300 schools were temporarily closed. Meanwhile, Vietnam's authorities recommend masks and eye protection, and Southeast Asian governments are considering long-term solutions such as carbon taxes and electric vehicles to tackle the crisis.

