Massive Drone Skirmish: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Assault
Russian defenses intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones targeting 13 regions, including Moscow, in a major overnight assault, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. Despite claimed success, Ukraine countered with its own defensive measures and reported casualties from drone debris. Reports of damaged infrastructure remain unverified.
In a significant escalation of tensions, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian drones targeting 13 regions, including the capital, Moscow. The overnight operation did not result in any reported casualties or damage, although six drones were destroyed over the Moscow region.
Amid the series of attacks, Ukrainian forces also reported successfully repelling a Russian drone assault, shooting down 25 of the 58 drones launched. Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported fatalities caused by drone debris in the central Kyiv region.
Reports on the Telegram messaging app suggested damage to infrastructure in the Ryazan region, including an oil storage depot. Unverified footage showed large fires, while local officials indicated that emergency services were addressing the aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza: Humanitarians assist families impacted by recent airstrike in Deir Al-Balah
Tragedy Strikes: Airstrike Devastates Myanmar Village
Zelenskiy Advocates for U.S. Air Defense Production in Ukraine
An army airstrike on a village in western Myanmar has killed at least 40 people, AP says quoting reports.
Wolves Bolster Defense with Agbadou Signing