Massive Drone Skirmish: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Assault

Russian defenses intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones targeting 13 regions, including Moscow, in a major overnight assault, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. Despite claimed success, Ukraine countered with its own defensive measures and reported casualties from drone debris. Reports of damaged infrastructure remain unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:41 IST
Massive Drone Skirmish: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Assault
In a significant escalation of tensions, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 121 Ukrainian drones targeting 13 regions, including the capital, Moscow. The overnight operation did not result in any reported casualties or damage, although six drones were destroyed over the Moscow region.

Amid the series of attacks, Ukrainian forces also reported successfully repelling a Russian drone assault, shooting down 25 of the 58 drones launched. Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported fatalities caused by drone debris in the central Kyiv region.

Reports on the Telegram messaging app suggested damage to infrastructure in the Ryazan region, including an oil storage depot. Unverified footage showed large fires, while local officials indicated that emergency services were addressing the aftermath.

