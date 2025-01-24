Left Menu

Nana Patole Demands Transparency in Maharashtra's Davos Deals

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has urged the state government to release a White Paper detailing investments and job creation from MoUs signed at previous Davos visits. He questioned deals with firms under investigation and criticized partnerships with alcohol producers, calling for genuine investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:26 IST
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole has called for transparency from the state government regarding investments and job creation linked to MoUs made at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Patole highlights that 61 agreements, totaling investments of Rs 15.70 lakh crore and potentially generating 15.95 lakh jobs, warrant public scrutiny. He questions certain deals with firms under investigation and criticizes partnerships with alcohol manufacturers. The government must bring genuine investments into Maharashtra rather than superficially boosting its economic profile.

During Fadnavis's Davos visit, other state leaders secured investments elsewhere, prompting further critique from Patole. He also raised concerns about safety issues in Maharashtra's defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

