India Energy Week 2025: A Global Benchmark in Energy Innovation

India is gearing up for its significant energy summit, India Energy Week 2025, which promises to become the second-largest energy event globally. According to Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, speaking at a Mumbai curtain raiser, the event will see unprecedented attendance and space expansion.

Scheduled for February 11-14, 2025, at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, IEW 2025 will attract Ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders from around the world. A highlight includes the Clean Cooking Ministerial, positioning India as a leader in sustainable energy solutions. The event will showcase India's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as a model for energy access.

IEW 2025 is set to triple in scale from previous editions, with 28,000 square meters of exhibition space, 105 sessions, and over 70,000 delegates. Ten country pavilions along with eight thematic zones emphasize the focus on future energy sources such as hydrogen and renewables. The participation of international figures portrays India's pivotal role in the global energy dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)