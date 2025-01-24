Ola and Uber Address Allegations of Differential Pricing
Ola and Uber have denied allegations of differential pricing based on mobile operating systems after receiving notices from the Central Consumer Protection Authority. Both companies stated they follow a homogeneous pricing structure and are keen to cooperate with the CCPA to resolve any misunderstandings regarding consumer rights.
In response to allegations of differential pricing practices, Ola and Uber have firmly denied charging users differently based on their mobile operating systems. Ola's spokesperson emphasized the company's commitment to a uniform pricing strategy for comparable rides.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) served notices to both ride-hailing giants, spurred by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's remarks on such practices being potentially unfair and contrary to consumer rights. Ola stated it is communicating with the CCPA to resolve any existing misconceptions.
Uber similarly responded, assuring that their fares are not influenced by the phone brand used by their customers. Both companies have expressed readiness to collaborate with the CCPA to clarify any misunderstandings and ensure transparency for consumer protection.
