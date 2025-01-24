Farmers Protest Against Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

In Maharashtra's Latur, farmers staged a demonstration on Friday against the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. The protest, held in front of the local tehsil office, drew participants from Renapur, Latur, and Ausa.

Protesters argue that the 802-kilometre highway primarily serves contractors' interests and poses a severe threat to farmers by acquiring fertile lands essential for cultivation. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Anil Byale asserted the government's disregard for public opposition.

The expressway, set to traverse 12 districts, will require approximately 27,000 acres of land, including 481 acres in Latur. Despite widespread dissent, the project moves forward, leaving farmers to contest the loss of their vital resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)