Investment MoUs at Davos: A Missed Opportunity for Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Maharashtra government's approach to signing MoUs at Davos, highlighting that most were with Indian companies and questioning the value of the event compared to organizing local investment forums like 'Magnetic Maharashtra.' He expressed concerns over the execution and necessity of the deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:42 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), raised concerns over Maharashtra's investment strategies at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

Out of 54 MoUs, only 11 were with foreign companies, a detail Thackeray emphasized while pointing out that public funds could have been better allocated. He questioned why a similar investment-driven event, 'Magnetic Maharashtra,' had not been organized for two years.

Thackeray criticized state officials for their mishandling and suggested some MoUs might have been redundant, while expressing disappointment over the ill-timed presence of several officials and missing key figures from the delegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

