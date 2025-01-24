Left Menu

Gurugram Pioneers Traffic Challan Payments via Paytm QR Code

Gurugram police have introduced a new system allowing residents to pay traffic challans using a Paytm QR code. Launched by DCP traffic Virender Vij, this initiative offers convenience by eliminating the need to physically visit offices. Gurugram is the first district in Haryana to implement this system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:48 IST
Gurugram Pioneers Traffic Challan Payments via Paytm QR Code
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance convenience for residents, Gurugram police have unveiled a new method for settling traffic challans using a Paytm QR code, according to a statement on Friday.

The initiative, launched by DCP traffic Virender Vij, allows citizens to pay their fines without the hassle of visiting traffic offices. By simply scanning a QR code, individuals can complete the payment process from the comfort of their homes.

Gurugram leads Haryana in adopting this digital payment system, with QR codes now displayed in all police stations and traffic booths across the district. The system directs users to the Haryana Traffic Police's online portal, streamlining the payment process except for challans adjudicated in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025