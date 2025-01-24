Gurugram Pioneers Traffic Challan Payments via Paytm QR Code
Gurugram police have introduced a new system allowing residents to pay traffic challans using a Paytm QR code. Launched by DCP traffic Virender Vij, this initiative offers convenience by eliminating the need to physically visit offices. Gurugram is the first district in Haryana to implement this system.
In a move to enhance convenience for residents, Gurugram police have unveiled a new method for settling traffic challans using a Paytm QR code, according to a statement on Friday.
The initiative, launched by DCP traffic Virender Vij, allows citizens to pay their fines without the hassle of visiting traffic offices. By simply scanning a QR code, individuals can complete the payment process from the comfort of their homes.
Gurugram leads Haryana in adopting this digital payment system, with QR codes now displayed in all police stations and traffic booths across the district. The system directs users to the Haryana Traffic Police's online portal, streamlining the payment process except for challans adjudicated in court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
