Market Volatility: Boeing Tumbles Amid Quarterly Warnings

The stock markets experienced volatility with Boeing shares declining due to a forecasted larger-than-expected Q4 loss, while Verizon shares climbed on positive subscriber numbers. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed mixed movements as investors assessed economic health through emerging data. Upcoming tariffs by President Trump also stirred market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:12 IST
The stock markets witnessed a tumultuous day as Boeing's shares dipped after warning investors of a significant fourth-quarter loss amounting to approximately $4 billion. This decline pressured the NASDAQ and S&P 500, making them struggle for direction in early trading on Friday.

Meanwhile, Verizon Communications saw a favorable rise as the telecom giant reported a stronger-than-expected increase in quarterly subscriber numbers. However, American Express faced a 2.7% drop in its shares despite reporting a 12% rise in its fourth-quarter profit, putting additional strain on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average.

President Donald Trump's continuous tariff discussions added to the market's uncertainty. With potential new tariffs on key trade partners looming, investors remain wary about a possible escalation into a global trade war, which could affect inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies.

