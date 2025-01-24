Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Economic Growth Signals

In another turn for the euro zone's economic landscape, government bond yields climbed on Friday following the release of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. This data indicated a slight return to economic growth, prompting investors to reconsider their expectations regarding the European Central Bank's (ECB) easing cycle.

Despite these developments, concerns loom large as Germany revised its 2025 growth forecast dramatically downward. From an earlier projection of 1.1%, the forecast now stands at a mere 0.3%. Economic signals remain mixed as German PMI readings hover slightly above the growth-contraction boundary, hardly a robust endorsement of growth momentum.

Investors also brace for next week's ECB policy meeting, where they expect a rate cut and updates on the central bank's easing direction. With Germany's 10-year bond yield rising this week, the markets are keenly watching the ECB's movements and geopolitical factors like U.S. tariffs' impact on economic strategies.

