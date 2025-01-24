Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Economic Growth Signals

Euro zone bond yields increased following PMI data indicating modest economic growth in the region. The PMI's slight rise influenced investor bets on ECB policies. Although Germany reduced its 2025 growth projection, bond yields reflected market reactions to economic forecasts and anticipated ECB actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:53 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Economic Growth Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In another turn for the euro zone's economic landscape, government bond yields climbed on Friday following the release of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. This data indicated a slight return to economic growth, prompting investors to reconsider their expectations regarding the European Central Bank's (ECB) easing cycle.

Despite these developments, concerns loom large as Germany revised its 2025 growth forecast dramatically downward. From an earlier projection of 1.1%, the forecast now stands at a mere 0.3%. Economic signals remain mixed as German PMI readings hover slightly above the growth-contraction boundary, hardly a robust endorsement of growth momentum.

Investors also brace for next week's ECB policy meeting, where they expect a rate cut and updates on the central bank's easing direction. With Germany's 10-year bond yield rising this week, the markets are keenly watching the ECB's movements and geopolitical factors like U.S. tariffs' impact on economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025