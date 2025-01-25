Empowering Farmers: BJP Discusses Pro-Farmer Budget Strategies
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore led a pre-budget meeting, emphasizing the importance of considering consumer and farmer interests in budget planning. He highlighted the Modi government's schemes aimed at doubling farmers' income and strengthening agriculture. Suggestions from the meeting will be sent to the central government.
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore engaged with intellectuals in a pre-budget discussion at the party headquarters on Friday, calling for suggestions from various stakeholders.
At the meeting, Rathore emphasized the consumer's role in tax payments and advocated for their interests to be reflected in the upcoming budget. He also underscored the significance of the agricultural sector, urging measures to bolster farmers' strength.
Rathore highlighted the central government's initiatives, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at doubling farmers' income through schemes such as crop insurance, soil testing, and the eNam facility. The suggestions from the session will be compiled and forwarded to the central government to inform future decisions.
