Left Menu

Wall Street Wavers Amid Economic Indicators and Tariff Concerns

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced uncertainty as investors reacted to mixed economic signals and trade tariff concerns. Boeing's profit warning impacted its stock price, while American Express saw a profit increase. Tariff discussions by President Trump heightened investor caution regarding potential inflation and Federal Reserve policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:19 IST
Wall Street Wavers Amid Economic Indicators and Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq wavered on Friday, with investors cautious in the wake of fresh economic data and trade tariff discussions. Boeing's stock dipped following a quarterly profit warning, contributing to the market's subdued performance.

A survey by S&P Global revealed a slowdown in business activity to a nine-month low due to rising price pressures, though higher hiring trends emerged. Despite the central bank's static borrowing cost policy, traders are anticipating a rate cut in June, influenced by various economic indicators.

Meanwhile, American Express announced a significant profit increase of 12% for the fourth quarter, yet experienced a decrease in stock value. Broader investor focus remained on tariff discussions by President Trump, amid concerns about potential inflation and global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025