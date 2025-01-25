Wall Street Wavers Amid Economic Indicators and Tariff Concerns
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced uncertainty as investors reacted to mixed economic signals and trade tariff concerns. Boeing's profit warning impacted its stock price, while American Express saw a profit increase. Tariff discussions by President Trump heightened investor caution regarding potential inflation and Federal Reserve policies.
The benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq wavered on Friday, with investors cautious in the wake of fresh economic data and trade tariff discussions. Boeing's stock dipped following a quarterly profit warning, contributing to the market's subdued performance.
A survey by S&P Global revealed a slowdown in business activity to a nine-month low due to rising price pressures, though higher hiring trends emerged. Despite the central bank's static borrowing cost policy, traders are anticipating a rate cut in June, influenced by various economic indicators.
Meanwhile, American Express announced a significant profit increase of 12% for the fourth quarter, yet experienced a decrease in stock value. Broader investor focus remained on tariff discussions by President Trump, amid concerns about potential inflation and global trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
