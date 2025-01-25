Left Menu

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Economic Data and Earnings Uncertainty

Wall Street closed lower on Friday as tech stocks led declines amid mixed economic data and earnings reports. Investors are cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting and ongoing policy uncertainty from President Trump. Major indexes have still seen two straight weeks of gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:34 IST
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Economic Data and Earnings Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes faced a downturn on Friday, influenced by investors who pulled back as they navigated through a blend of economic data and corporate earnings reports. Preparations for the week, which includes significant economic disclosures and a Federal Reserve meeting, led to market uncertainty.

The technology sector, hit by substantial declines in previously soaring stocks like Nvidia, played a significant role in dragging the market lower. Economic indicators were mixed, with a surge in housing market data contrasting a slowdown in business activity despite an uptick in hiring.

Looking ahead, investors are focusing on next week's crucial economic data and Federal Reserve meeting, while monitoring policy announcements from the Trump administration that could impact inflation and interest rate trends, amidst existing policy ambiguities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025