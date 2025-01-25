Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh left two women dead and three others injured when a tractor collided with an autorickshaw. The incident occurred in the Pinhat police station area as the victims were headed back from Bateshwar.

According to Pinhat Station House Officer Brahmpal, the collision inflicted severe injuries on all six occupants of the three-wheeler. Despite swift medical intervention, Baikunthi Devi, 35, and Ganga Devi, 30, succumbed to their injuries at a local community health centre.

The tractor, found to be carrying manure, has been confiscated by the police for further investigation, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)