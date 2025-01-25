Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Pinhat police station area, two women lost their lives and three others were injured when a tractor collided with an autorickshaw. The victims, returning from Bateshwar, were rushed to a health centre where two succumbed. The tractor has been seized by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh left two women dead and three others injured when a tractor collided with an autorickshaw. The incident occurred in the Pinhat police station area as the victims were headed back from Bateshwar.

According to Pinhat Station House Officer Brahmpal, the collision inflicted severe injuries on all six occupants of the three-wheeler. Despite swift medical intervention, Baikunthi Devi, 35, and Ganga Devi, 30, succumbed to their injuries at a local community health centre.

The tractor, found to be carrying manure, has been confiscated by the police for further investigation, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

