DLF's The Dahlias: A Super Luxury Success Story

DLF has sold 173 apartments worth Rs 11,816 crore in its ultra luxury project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram, driven by high demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals. This success comes after the launch of the 17-acre project, signifying the robust demand for luxury homes post-COVID.

Updated: 25-01-2025 15:41 IST
DLF, a leading name in real estate, has reported remarkable sales figures for its ultra luxury residential project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram. A total of 173 apartments were sold, accumulating Rs 11,816 crore, underscoring a burgeoning demand from the affluent, including ultra-high-net-worth individuals and NRIs.

Launched last year in October, 'The Dahlias' marks DLF's second significant offering following 'The Camellias' in the same prime locale. The project spans 17 acres and includes premium apartments and penthouses, with a minimum size of 10,300 square feet for each residence.

The brand's confidence in the market's appetite for luxury homes is evident as DLF prepares to invest Rs 8,000 crore over the coming years in this project. The company reports strong revenue projections, potentially exceeding Rs 35,000 crore, fueled by a post-pandemic surge in demand for distinguished living spaces.

