Macrotech Developers Reports Record Profits Amid Surging Housing Demand
Macrotech Developers, the real estate heavyweight behind the Lodha brand, has announced a remarkable 88% surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 944.4 crore for the December FY25 quarter. The impressive growth is attributed to increased income and strong housing demand.
Comparatively, the company's profit was Rs 503.3 crore during the same period last year, with total income rising sharply to Rs 4,146.6 crore from Rs 2,958.7 crore, as per a recent regulatory filing.
The firm has also marked its highest ever quarterly pre-sales performance, notably exceeding Rs 4,000 crore for four consecutive quarters, emphasizing its consistent growth trajectory and profitability focus, as stated by CEO Abhishek Lodha.
