Celebrating 25 Years of TiE Chennai: A Beacon of Entrepreneurial Success

TiE Chennai, a not-for-profit organization, has marked 25 years of fostering entrepreneurship in Tamil Nadu. With a strong emphasis on innovation and mentorship, TiE Chennai celebrated its silver jubilee with industry leaders, highlighting its role in empowering startups and driving regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:22 IST
TiE Chennai, a non-profit organization dedicated to entrepreneurship, has celebrated a quarter-century of service in Tamil Nadu. During the silver jubilee event on Saturday, industry leaders acknowledged the organization's influence in fostering innovation and mentorship for startups.

Chennai President Sriram Subramanya praised past accomplishments and reiterated commitment to future growth, aiming to position Tamil Nadu as a beacon of global entrepreneurship.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 1992, TiE has expanded to over 63 chapters worldwide. The Chennai chapter remains pivotal to startup success in the region through its initiatives in mentoring and networking.

