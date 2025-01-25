SpiceJet Enhances Connectivity for Maha Kumbh Devotees

Domestic air carrier SpiceJet announced new direct flight connections between Prayagraj and major cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad. This initiative is aimed at supporting travelers attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival.

The new services will run from February 1 to 27, with flights from Guwahati planned from February 11 to 28. Additionally, flights to Prayagraj from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru will operate with increased frequency.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, emphasized the airline's commitment to providing seamless travel options for devotees, stating that the initiative aims to make the festival accessible to travelers across India.

