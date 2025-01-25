Left Menu

SpiceJet Enhances Connectivity for Maha Kumbh Devotees

SpiceJet is launching new and enhanced flight services connecting major Indian cities to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival. The direct flights from Chennai and Hyderabad, and increased frequencies from key cities like Delhi and Mumbai, aim to facilitate travel for pilgrims attending the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Domestic air carrier SpiceJet announced new direct flight connections between Prayagraj and major cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad. This initiative is aimed at supporting travelers attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival.

The new services will run from February 1 to 27, with flights from Guwahati planned from February 11 to 28. Additionally, flights to Prayagraj from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru will operate with increased frequency.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, emphasized the airline's commitment to providing seamless travel options for devotees, stating that the initiative aims to make the festival accessible to travelers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

