Riding the Tiger of Climate Change: India's Sustainable Growth Challenge

CEEW chief Arunabha Ghosh emphasizes that climate change transcends environmental issues, impacting the economy. At the World Economic Forum, he highlighted that climate risks are now significant economic risks, urging India to innovate sustainably using disruptors like AI, clean tech, and renewables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:53 IST
In a significant revelation, CEEW chief Arunabha Ghosh has called attention to the expanding impact of climate change, asserting it's no longer merely an environmental issue but a profound economic one. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Ghosh highlighted the importance of leveraging modern disruptors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and clean technologies to drive sustainable growth.

Ghosh emphasized that climate risks are emerging as one of the primary concerns for businesses worldwide. He stressed that over the next decade, half of the identified risks would relate to climate change, biodiversity loss, or extreme weather events, underscoring the importance of integrating climate consciousness into business agendas.

Focusing on India, Ghosh pointed out the country's proactive measures, including initiatives in clean energy, critical minerals, and green technology. He praised efforts in domestic manufacturing and resource sustainability, emphasizing the importance of innovation and financial ecosystems to ensure a successful transition to a low-carbon economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

