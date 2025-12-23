Panasonic Ignition 3.0: Shaping the Future of Residential Living in India

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) and Panasonic Corporation (PC) have revealed the winners of the third edition of their accelerator programme, Ignition 3.0. Designed to advance the future of residential living, the programme recognized Red Health and Respirer Living Sciences as joint winners in this competition.

The programme, which gathered strong interest from the startup ecosystem in India, focused on commercial and sustainable innovations to improve modern residential living. Entrants offered solutions ranging from smart technologies and personal wellness to connected devices and community-driven solutions.

These startups, now set to partner with Panasonic, embody the potential to transform how residential living is experienced in India. Panasonic aims to deepen alliances with startups to develop safer, smarter, and more efficient living solutions, contributing to the company's long-term vision of enriched domestic life across the nation.

