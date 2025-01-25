Madhya Pradesh CM's Strategic Investment Hunt in Japan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to embark on a crucial four-day visit to Japan, aimed at attracting investments ahead of the 'Global Investors' Summit' in Bhopal scheduled for February 24. During his stay, Yadav is expected to meet with key industrial leaders and participate in promotional events.

Yadav's itinerary includes a visit to Tokyo, where he will engage with the Indian Ambassador, Sibi George, and pay homage at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Edogawa City. The chief minister is also scheduled to host a roadshow, designed to showcase the state's potential to Japanese investors.

Further engagements in the cities of Kobe and Osaka will see Yadav negotiating with officials from companies like Sysmex and Panasonic Energy, aligning with his vision to transform Madhya Pradesh into an industrial hub. His proactive measures follow previous investment pursuits in the UK and Germany.

