Eyes on the Highway: Haryana's CCTV Initiative

In a landmark move to bolster road safety and crime prevention, Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, inaugurated 128 CCTV cameras along the National Highway-44, stretching from Ambala to the Kundli border in Sonipat. The installation ceremony took place from a control room in Karnal.

The newly installed system ensures that all vehicles traversing this key highway are monitored closely by Haryana Police. Traffic rule violators will receive automatic challans, with the control room established at the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Highways. This strategic installation covers approximately 180 km of the highway.

The CCTV network comprises advanced ANPR and surveillance cameras integrated with the Intelligent Traffic Management System, allowing law enforcement to access comprehensive vehicle histories. With these technological enhancements, alerts regarding vehicles involved in criminal activities will be promptly dispatched to relevant police stations. Kapur encouraged citizens to maintain road safety and adhere to speed limits, emphasizing public cooperation in traffic awareness activities.

