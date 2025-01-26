Tragedy Strikes: Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Southern Nigeria

In a devastating accident, a gasoline tanker explosion has claimed the lives of at least 18 people and left 10 others injured in southern Nigeria, according to officials' reports.

The tragic incident unfolded along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway after the tanker, fully-loaded with gasoline, lost control, crashed into 17 vehicles, and erupted into flames. Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps revealed that those who perished were burned beyond recognition.

This unfortunate event underscores ongoing safety challenges in Nigeria, where the absence of an efficient rail network heightens dependency on road transportation for cargo delivery, leading to frequent and often fatal truck accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)