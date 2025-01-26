Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Southern Nigeria

At least 18 people died and 10 were injured in a gasoline tanker explosion in Enugu, Nigeria. The incident occurred on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, with the tanker colliding with multiple vehicles before catching fire. Such accidents are frequent due to the lack of efficient rail transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a devastating accident, a gasoline tanker explosion has claimed the lives of at least 18 people and left 10 others injured in southern Nigeria, according to officials' reports.

The tragic incident unfolded along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway after the tanker, fully-loaded with gasoline, lost control, crashed into 17 vehicles, and erupted into flames. Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps revealed that those who perished were burned beyond recognition.

This unfortunate event underscores ongoing safety challenges in Nigeria, where the absence of an efficient rail network heightens dependency on road transportation for cargo delivery, leading to frequent and often fatal truck accidents.

