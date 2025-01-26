Union Minister Piyush Goyal Heads to Oman for Key Trade Talks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Oman for the 11th Joint Commission Meeting, highlighting India's commitment to enhancing trade relations. Discussions will focus on advancing the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and fostering economic collaboration between the two nations in diverse sectors.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is set to embark on a significant visit to Muscat, Oman, for the 11th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) scheduled for January 27-28, 2025, with Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al-Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman. This visit highlights the strategic importance of India's trade relations with Oman, a key partner within the Gulf Cooperation Council, boasting trade ties valued at over USD 8.94 billion for 2023-2024.
The visit is expected to feature comprehensive discussions on enhancing trade and investment cooperation as well as addressing the broader global economic climate. A statement from the commerce ministry indicated that talks on the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), currently in advanced stages, are likely to gain momentum during the meetings.
Both India and Oman are actively pursuing a commercially favorable, fair, ambitious, and mutually beneficial CEPA. Accompanying the minister is a business delegation tasked with participating in the Joint Business Council meeting between FICCI and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Additionally, Minister Goyal is anticipated to meet key figures, including Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Oman's Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, head of OPAZ, among others, along with engaging with the Omani industry and the Indian community.
