Gulf's Greener Pastures: GCC's Expanding Nature Reserves Shine Bright

The Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC) has witnessed significant growth in protected terrestrial areas, with a 6.6% rise in 2023, as reported by GCC-Stat. This increase takes the total area to 390.5 thousand square kilometres, a notable expansion from the previous year's 366.5 thousand square kilometres.

The nature of reserves across the region has grown impressively, with Oman, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia seeing their mountain reserves expand from 9.5 thousand square kilometres in 1996 to 14.7 thousand square kilometres by 2022. The commendable surge underscores the long-standing commitment of GCC nations to wildlife conservation.

Since launching pioneering initiatives like the GCC Environmental and Wildlife Award in 1985 and the Green Gulf Initiative for Environment and Sustainable Development in 2007, member states have continued advancing biodiversity preservation. Their adherence to international agreements such as the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2010, and CITES in 2012, alongside the launch of the GCC Environmental Web Portal in 2016, reflects a robust regional push toward environmental stewardship.

