Aequs Expands Horizons with Aerospace and Consumer Electronics Focus

In a strategic move, contract manufacturer Aequs announces plans to enhance its aerospace manufacturing capabilities and delve deeper into the consumer electronics market. The company aims to significantly increase its workforce, adding around 1,000 new employees by the financial year ending March 2026, as per Chairman and CEO Aravind Melligeri.

Generating an annual revenue of approximately $120 million, Aequs offers vertically integrated solutions spanning the aerospace and consumer goods sectors. With aerospace giants like Airbus and Boeing as customers, Aequs provides comprehensive manufacturing from facilities in India, France, and the US. The upcoming MRO facility, in partnership with Canada's Magellan Aerospace Corporation, exemplifies Aequs' growth ambitions.

The Belagavi, Karnataka-based Special Economic Zone (SEZ) spearheads Aequs' operations, adding substantial value via advanced manufacturing techniques. With a focus on the export market for consumer electronics, Aequs targets $500 million in aerospace revenue over five years. This growth strategy underscores the company's commitment to innovation and market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)