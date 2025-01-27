Traffic Chaos in Thane: Chemical Truck Accident Causes Major Disruptions

A chemical truck accident led to traffic disruptions in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday. The mishap occurred when the trailer, traveling from Karnataka to Gujarat, hit a road divider on Ghodbunder Road near Waghbil bridge.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, the incident took place at 7.45 am. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The truck was carrying 40 tonnes of calcined alumina products.

The engine oil tank of the vehicle was damaged, causing an oil spill on the road and exacerbating traffic issues. Rescue teams, including local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell, promptly responded, mitigating further chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)