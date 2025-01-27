Tata Tech Urges Upskilling Boost in Union Budget

As the Union Budget looms, Tata Technologies has urged for a greater focus on upskilling initiatives, aiming to craft a future-ready workforce aligned with Industry 4.0, CEO Warren Harris highlighted on Monday.

For India to achieve its ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy, the budget needs to emphasize innovation-driven policies and investment in emerging technologies. Smart manufacturing and AI require government support through R&D incentives and infrastructure development, Harris stated.

Harris outlined the need for policies promoting electric vehicles and clean energy to drive sustainability. Streamlined GST norms and enhanced PLI schemes could boost EV component manufacturing. Additionally, fiscal incentives for exports and programs like Make-in-India could strengthen India's role as an innovation hub.

