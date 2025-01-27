Left Menu

Tata Tech Urges Upskilling Boost in Union Budget

Tata Technologies stresses the need for increased upskilling initiatives ahead of the Union Budget to prepare a future-ready workforce. The company emphasizes innovation-driven policies and investments in emerging technologies to support India's ambitious economic goals. Key growth areas include AI, digital transformation, and green mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:17 IST
Tata Tech Urges Upskilling Boost in Union Budget
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As the Union Budget looms, Tata Technologies has urged for a greater focus on upskilling initiatives, aiming to craft a future-ready workforce aligned with Industry 4.0, CEO Warren Harris highlighted on Monday.

For India to achieve its ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy, the budget needs to emphasize innovation-driven policies and investment in emerging technologies. Smart manufacturing and AI require government support through R&D incentives and infrastructure development, Harris stated.

Harris outlined the need for policies promoting electric vehicles and clean energy to drive sustainability. Streamlined GST norms and enhanced PLI schemes could boost EV component manufacturing. Additionally, fiscal incentives for exports and programs like Make-in-India could strengthen India's role as an innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025