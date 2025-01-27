DP World Launches Eco-Friendly Rail Service SARAL-3
DP World has introduced SARAL-3, a rail-led multi-modal service linking Gandhidham, Gujarat to the NCR, enhancing freight capacity and reducing emissions. This service, part of the SARAL initiative, offers quick delivery to Pali-Rewari and other destinations, aligning with sustainability goals.
- Country:
- India
Dubai-based logistics operator DP World announced the launch of SARAL-3, a rail-led multi-modal service aimed at enhancing connectivity from Gandhidham in Gujarat to the National Capital Region (NCR).
The service is a segment of the 'Sustainable, Assured, Reliable, and Agile Logistics' initiative and will feature a dedicated container train departing Bhimasar, Gandhidham each weekend, the company revealed in a statement.
The train will reach Pali-Rewari in Haryana within three days, with additional routes available to Panipat or Modinagar Inland Container Depot (ICD) within six days. By integrating sustainability into its operations, DP World is reducing CO2 emissions and contributing to a greener trade environment.
