JSW Group Ventures into Copper Mining with Rs 2,600 Crore Investment

The JSW Group has made a strategic entry into the non-ferrous mining sector, revealing plans to invest Rs 2,600 crore in two copper mines located in Jharkhand.

According to the multi-billion dollar conglomerate, the investment marks a significant expansion as they secure a Mine Operator and Developer (MDO) contract for two copper mine blocks from Hindustan Copper Ltd.

The company plans to operationalise the mines, develop a concentrator plant, and expects partial operations to begin in the second half of the financial year 2026-27, aiming to support domestic industrial growth and reduce copper import dependence.

