JSW Group Ventures into Copper Mining with Rs 2,600 Crore Investment

JSW Group has announced its entry into non-ferrous mining with a Rs 2,600 crore investment in two copper mines in Jharkhand. The project involves setting up a copper concentrator plant and operationalising two mines, reflecting JSW's commitment to supporting India's industrial growth and reducing import dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:51 IST
The JSW Group has made a strategic entry into the non-ferrous mining sector, revealing plans to invest Rs 2,600 crore in two copper mines located in Jharkhand.

According to the multi-billion dollar conglomerate, the investment marks a significant expansion as they secure a Mine Operator and Developer (MDO) contract for two copper mine blocks from Hindustan Copper Ltd.

The company plans to operationalise the mines, develop a concentrator plant, and expects partial operations to begin in the second half of the financial year 2026-27, aiming to support domestic industrial growth and reduce copper import dependence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

