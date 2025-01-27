JSW Group Ventures into Copper Mining with Rs 2,600 Crore Investment
JSW Group has announced its entry into non-ferrous mining with a Rs 2,600 crore investment in two copper mines in Jharkhand. The project involves setting up a copper concentrator plant and operationalising two mines, reflecting JSW's commitment to supporting India's industrial growth and reducing import dependency.
The JSW Group has made a strategic entry into the non-ferrous mining sector, revealing plans to invest Rs 2,600 crore in two copper mines located in Jharkhand.
According to the multi-billion dollar conglomerate, the investment marks a significant expansion as they secure a Mine Operator and Developer (MDO) contract for two copper mine blocks from Hindustan Copper Ltd.
The company plans to operationalise the mines, develop a concentrator plant, and expects partial operations to begin in the second half of the financial year 2026-27, aiming to support domestic industrial growth and reduce copper import dependence.
